I assisted him during his traditional wedding - Obi mourns Wigwe, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wigwe, his son, and his Anambra State-born wife reportedly died in a helicopter crash in California, US, on Friday night.

Obi made this known while reacting to the news of Wigwe's passing in a series of tweets on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The former Anambra State Governor expressed deep sadness over the tragic passing of the accomplished banker, who he described as a dear friend.

He said he met Wigwe on the brink of starting his marital journey, recalling how he helped the Access Bank boss prepare for his traditional wedding.

"I'm deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of my dear friend, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Holdings, along with his wife and son, and another close friend, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former group chairman of NGX Group.

"This loss is profoundly felt across the nation. I first met Herbert during his early days, on the brink of starting his marital journey.

"I vividly remember assisting him in preparing for his traditional wedding and being there for the ceremony with his wife, Chizoba, from Achina, Anambra State.

"Since then, I've maintained a connection to his endeavours in my own modest ways. Herbert, a determined and forward-thinking individual, led Access Bank to new heights following his brother Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede," Obi’s tweet partly read.

Pulse reports that Wigwe, the founder of Wigwe University, alongside his wife, Chizoba, son, Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two others died in a helicopter crash in the United States on Friday night.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter, which was heading to Las Vegas, crashed near a border city between Nevada and California.

The US government said no survivor had been found as of Saturday morning, leading to the conclusion that everyone on board the ill-fated chopper was dead.

Obi lauded Wigwe's noteworthy contributions to society, saying they extended beyond the professional realm with commendable philanthropic efforts in health and education.

The presidential candidate said the loss of such an exceptional individual reminded everyone of life's fleeting nature and encouraged them to live with a purpose that contributed to the betterment of humanity.

"My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Herbert, his beloved wife, his son, and all those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash.

"May God grant them eternal rest and provide strength to Herbert's family, Access Holdings, and all of us mourning this irreplaceable loss. -PO," Obi added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

