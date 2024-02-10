Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe, wife, son die in chopper crash in US

Pulse understands that the incident happened on the night of Friday, February 9, 2024.

Wigwe and five others, including his wife, son and the Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, were on board the helicopter when it crashed near a border between Nevada and California.

The incident was confirmed by the US Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday.

Also, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that no survivor had been found thus far.

"We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m., on February 10, 2024. The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road," the sheriff's department said.

Sources also claimed that all the passengers on board the crashed chopper were dead, but Pulse can't independently verify this as of the time of this report.

