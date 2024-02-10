ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe, wife, son die in chopper crash in US

Nurudeen Shotayo

Reports said Wigwe was involved in the helicopter crash alongside five others, including his wife and son.

Herbert Wigwe
Herbert Wigwe

Recommended articles

Pulse understands that the incident happened on the night of Friday, February 9, 2024.

Wigwe and five others, including his wife, son and the Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, were on board the helicopter when it crashed near a border between Nevada and California.

The incident was confirmed by the US Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that no survivor had been found thus far.

"We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m., on February 10, 2024. The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road," the sheriff's department said.

Sources also claimed that all the passengers on board the crashed chopper were dead, but Pulse can't independently verify this as of the time of this report.

----

Details soon....

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe, wife, son die in chopper crash in US

Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe, wife, son die in chopper crash in US

Nigerian pensioners threaten to go naked on the streets over rising cost of living

Nigerian pensioners threaten to go naked on the streets over rising cost of living

Defend yourselves against attacks - Katsina Gov tells residents

Defend yourselves against attacks - Katsina Gov tells residents

AFCON Deaths: Cardiologist calls for stronger health emergency response

AFCON Deaths: Cardiologist calls for stronger health emergency response

UNIPORT gets World Bank-funded medical simulation laboratory

UNIPORT gets World Bank-funded medical simulation laboratory

Minister lauds foreign partners for supporting power sector

Minister lauds foreign partners for supporting power sector

Imam urges Tinubu to keep campaign promises amid economic hardship

Imam urges Tinubu to keep campaign promises amid economic hardship

Army calls for preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage

Army calls for preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage

Katsina govt approves ₦38.5m scholarship for 77 law students

Katsina govt approves ₦38.5m scholarship for 77 law students

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Alex Otti to build medical village in Abia, vows to transform health sector

Ajaokuta steel plant in Kogi State. (Premium Times)

We'll revamp Ajaokuta Steel company to create 500,000 jobs - Minister

Nigerian Navy (PUNCH)

Navy intensifies operations against oil theft in Bayelsa

FG pledges to stabilise Forex [Channels TV]

FG pledges to stabilise Forex