ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

Nurudeen Shotayo

Igboho urged Nigerians not to blame President Tinubu for the current situation in the country, insisting that the rot started during Buhari's regime.

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho [Premium Times]
Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Nigerians are living through a torrid economic atmosphere caused by the reforms introduced by the Tinubu government.

During his inaugural speech, the President announced the removal of subsidy on petrol, a decision that sent fuel pump prices skyrocketing to over ₦600, leading to economic inflation.

The floatation of the naira, part of reforms in the financial sector, has also triggered a continuous fall of the nation's currency against the US dollar, heaping further hardship on the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during a visit to the palace of the traditional ruler of Igboho town in Oyo State on Friday, February 23, 2024, Igboho absolved Tinubu of blame while faulting his predecessor.

“Some people believe it is Tinubu that spoils the country; it is not Tinubu. When Buhari was in government, I was shouting for us (Yoruba) to be united and free ourselves from slavery, saying that Buhari did not have anything to offer us.

“Let’s free ourselves and divide Nigeria. Some people were saying it is what he will eat that he is looking for. Buhari handed over spoiled Nigeria to Tinubu. Tinubu spent six months in office; we are cursing him. What did he do?” the agitator said.

Igboho is back in town after fleeing to Benin Republic following a deadly night raid on his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) on July 1, 2021.

The Yoruba Nation agitator returned to Nigeria this week for the burial of his mother, S.A. Adeyemo.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU wants to go to war with FG over hardship

ASUU wants to go to war with FG over hardship

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

FG gave us ₦313.4bn to conduct 2023 general elections - INEC

FG gave us ₦313.4bn to conduct 2023 general elections - INEC

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan

Kidnappers succumb to troops' firepower, leave behind 12 victims in Benue

Kidnappers succumb to troops' firepower, leave behind 12 victims in Benue

Link NIN to your line to avoid disconnection, 9mobile urges subscribers

Link NIN to your line to avoid disconnection, 9mobile urges subscribers

CBN tells Customs to adopt same FX rate from importation to clearance

CBN tells Customs to adopt same FX rate from importation to clearance

We're coming for you, FG tells saboteurs of economy reforms

We're coming for you, FG tells saboteurs of economy reforms

At least 4,000 Lagos residents benefit from sale of rice seized by Customs

At least 4,000 Lagos residents benefit from sale of rice seized by Customs

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

Inflation: Alcohol dealers groan under soaring prices, low purchases [123rf]

Inflation: Alcohol dealers groan under soaring prices, low purchases

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing [Twitter:@Naija_PR]

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing