Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

Nigerians are living through a torrid economic atmosphere caused by the reforms introduced by the Tinubu government.

During his inaugural speech, the President announced the removal of subsidy on petrol, a decision that sent fuel pump prices skyrocketing to over ₦600, leading to economic inflation.

The floatation of the naira, part of reforms in the financial sector, has also triggered a continuous fall of the nation's currency against the US dollar, heaping further hardship on the citizens.

Speaking during a visit to the palace of the traditional ruler of Igboho town in Oyo State on Friday, February 23, 2024, Igboho absolved Tinubu of blame while faulting his predecessor.

“Some people believe it is Tinubu that spoils the country; it is not Tinubu. When Buhari was in government, I was shouting for us (Yoruba) to be united and free ourselves from slavery, saying that Buhari did not have anything to offer us.

“Let’s free ourselves and divide Nigeria. Some people were saying it is what he will eat that he is looking for. Buhari handed over spoiled Nigeria to Tinubu. Tinubu spent six months in office; we are cursing him. What did he do?” the agitator said.

Igboho is back in town after fleeing to Benin Republic following a deadly night raid on his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) on July 1, 2021.