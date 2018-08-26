Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Herdsmen group accuses PDP of threatening its leaders

Miyetti Allah Herdsmen group accuses PDP of threatening its leaders

The PDP called for the arrests, following a statement issued by a chieftain of the group, Garus Gololo who called for Saraki's resignation.

  • Published:
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) accuses PDP of threatening its leaders play

Armed Fulani herdsman

(Globaltake)

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of threatening its leaders.

According to Daily Post, the group said “We are worried with the content of the statement and take exception to threat to our leaders. We are re-iterating for umpteenth time that MACBAN is non-political, non-religious charitable organization established for the interest of livestock breeders in the country and will therefore have no business meddling into political issues.”

MACBAN said this in reaction to calls for the arrest of its leaders by the PDP.

The PDP called for the arrests, following a statement issued by a chieftain of MACBAN, Garus Gololo, who called for Senate President Bukola Saraki’s resignation.

Gololo also threatened that the group will forcefully remove Saraki if he does not step down.

MACBAN fires back

MACBAN, in a statement issued by its National Secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma on Sunday, August 26, 2018, told PDP to focus on providing credible opposition.

The statement reads: “MACBAN has issued a statement on the 22nd August 2018 clarifying its position where it strongly took exception by the callous statement and had disassociated itself from what Garus Gololo had said, because he does not have the mandate of the association to speak on its behalf.

“We are however surprised by the statement accredited to PDP calling for the arrest of the entire leadership of MACABN for a statement made by an individual who has no capacity in whatever form to speak for the association.

“We consider the statement made by PDP Publicity Secretary unfortunate, we have noticed with consternation that the PDP publicity take special delight in issuing statement that are mundane and detrimental to the party itself and had succeeded in making statement issued by him look childish.

“We are calling on the PDP and any other political organization to concentrate on given Nigerians credible opposition where people can pitch their tents when dissatisfied with where they belong. We believe the opposition should be done with utmost sincerity of purpose devoid of meddling into issues that does not add value.

“We most re-emphasize that the statement made by Garus Gololo should be seen as his own personal opinion as it does not in any way represent the position of MACBAN.”

ALSO READ: Nigerians on Twitter react to Miyetti Allah's threat on Saraki

Also, the Benue government in its reaction to Gololo’s call for Saraki’s resignation, said that the cattle rearers group have now become influential in President Buhari’s government.

Governor Samuel Ortom’s spokesman, Tever Akase also wondered why the MACBAN chieftain has not been arrested.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s whybullet
2 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet
3 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet

Related Articles

Miyetti Allah Vs Saraki Benue govt reacts to group’s ultimatum
Ojude Oba Festival Saraki, Melaye, Ben-Murray Bruce make grand entry into venue
Saraki PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright – Senate President
Buhari President just told us why he walked 800m in Daura on Sallah day
Nigerian News Roundup 800m walk to re-election, Tinubu presidency and other top stories of the week
2019 Election PDP warns APC against rigging
Saraki Senate President visits Delta, consults with Gov. Okowa

Local

LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
In Lagos LASG integrates rail, road, water transport to ease traffic – Commissioner
SARS arrests 2 private guards over alleged N5m theft
In Borno SARS arrests 2 private guards over alleged N5m theft
18-yr-old teenager reportedly killed by SARS
SARS Former police boss calls for capacity building for operatives
NCAA boss, Sam Adurogboye
NCAA Authority advises travellers to stop patronising unregistered travel agencies