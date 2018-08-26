Herdsmen group accuses PDP of threatening its leaders

news

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of threatening its leaders.

According to Daily Post, the group said “We are worried with the content of the statement and take exception to threat to our leaders. We are re-iterating for umpteenth time that MACBAN is non-political, non-religious charitable organization established for the interest of livestock breeders in the country and will therefore have no business meddling into political issues.”

MACBAN said this in reaction to calls for the arrest of its leaders by the PDP.

The PDP called for the arrests, following a statement issued by a chieftain of MACBAN, Garus Gololo, who called for Senate President Bukola Saraki’s resignation.

Gololo also threatened that the group will forcefully remove Saraki if he does not step down.

MACBAN fires back

MACBAN, in a statement issued by its National Secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma on Sunday, August 26, 2018, told PDP to focus on providing credible opposition.

The statement reads: “MACBAN has issued a statement on the 22nd August 2018 clarifying its position where it strongly took exception by the callous statement and had disassociated itself from what Garus Gololo had said, because he does not have the mandate of the association to speak on its behalf.

“We are however surprised by the statement accredited to PDP calling for the arrest of the entire leadership of MACABN for a statement made by an individual who has no capacity in whatever form to speak for the association.

“We consider the statement made by PDP Publicity Secretary unfortunate, we have noticed with consternation that the PDP publicity take special delight in issuing statement that are mundane and detrimental to the party itself and had succeeded in making statement issued by him look childish.

“We are calling on the PDP and any other political organization to concentrate on given Nigerians credible opposition where people can pitch their tents when dissatisfied with where they belong. We believe the opposition should be done with utmost sincerity of purpose devoid of meddling into issues that does not add value.

“We most re-emphasize that the statement made by Garus Gololo should be seen as his own personal opinion as it does not in any way represent the position of MACBAN.”

ALSO READ: Nigerians on Twitter react to Miyetti Allah's threat on Saraki

Also, the Benue government in its reaction to Gololo’s call for Saraki’s resignation, said that the cattle rearers group have now become influential in President Buhari’s government.