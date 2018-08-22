Nigerians on Twitter react to Miyetti Allah's threat on Saraki

news

The chairman of the Benue state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Garus Gololo on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, threatened that the group will kick Senate President Bukola Saraki out if he does not resign.

An excerpt of Gololo’s statement reads: “It is on this note that we are saying that Saraki ought not to be in office again as senate president, more so, Saraki has failed to coordinate and organize the national assembly to offer quality legislation that Nigerians need.

“Nigerians are in dire need of people that have the interest of the masses.

“Miyetti Allah is looking for a leader that will preside over the affairs of the senate with ultimate respect for the executive and the judiciary, not someone like Senator Saraki that would always scheme to outdo the presidency.

“We are now tired of Saraki’s style of leadership at the national assembly. Therefore we are now warning him to honourably resign his position as president of the senate or we will force him out.”

PDP reacts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a statement calling for the arrest of the group’s leaders for threatening Saraki.

PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also described MACBAN as agents of President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC has consistently insisted that the Senate President must go, following his defection to the PDP recently.

Gololo’s comment on Wednesday, has caused quite a ripple on social media, with some Nigerians wondering if the group now officially speaks for the ruling APC.

Here are some Twitter reactions below:

Are they APC spokesmen?

Terror group

4th arms of Government

Miyetti Allah is PMB’s and APC’s enforcers

— Dr Chima Matthew Amadi (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

He (Buhari) was away, we scored against DSS Boss

— Ebube D Statesman (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Killer herdsmen

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) scribe, Othman Ngelzarma has however said that Gololo expressed his personal views and not that of the group.

The MACBAN secretary also said that the Benue state chapter chairman will be punished accordingly.