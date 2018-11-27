Gov Udom Emmanuel accuses police of working with sacked APC lawmakers

news

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom state has accused the Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo of working with some sacked lawmakers to take over the House of Assembly.

The Governor made this known while speaking to newsmen during a world press conference on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

The seats of the lawmakers were declared vacant on November 19, 2018, by the House Speaker, Onofiok Luke after they dumped the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives' Congress (APC).

Governor storms House of Assembly

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Emmanuel stormed the House of Assembly to stop the sacked lawmakers from sitting and holding proceedings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was chaos when the Governor got to the Assembly complex.

According to the report, the intention of the sacked lawmakers led by Nse Ntuen were planning to begin the Governor’s impeachment proceedings.

ALSO READ: DPR discovers 50 illegal filling stations in Akwa Ibom

Buhari has ignored me

Governor Emmanuel also said that his petitions to President Buhari and the police boss, Ibrahim Idris, on the matter have been ignored.

He regretted that the police force which he equipped with the state’s funds has turned around to fight his government.

Governor Udom Emmanuel also warned against postponement of elections in the state.