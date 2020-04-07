The Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship candidate in Lagos in the 2019 election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, spent the night in police custody at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Pulse has learnt.

Gbadamosi was one of the guests at a birthday party organised by actress Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, rapper JJC Skillz in Lagos, on Saturday, April 4.

The birthday bash was a contravention of the Lagos and federal government lockdown and curfew directive--put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria’s most populous city.

The party was roundly criticized on social media afterwards.

Former Lagos governorship candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi (Left) was at JJC Skillz's (Center) birthday bash (Instagram: JJC Sillz)

Funke and her husband pleaded guilty to the charge of flouting the Lagos governor's social distancing directive on Monday, April 6, 2020 and were sentenced to 14 days of community service and a fine of N100,000 each.

Sources tell Pulse that Gbadamosi spent the night in prison custody with his wife.

Singer Naira Marley also turned himself in late Monday night and will plead guilty in court today, April 7.

Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, had announced that everyone who attended the birthday party of the Bellos was in trouble.

“Once they are apprehended, they will face charges.

“Today, the state charged two people to court for violating the Infectious Disease Regulation of Lagos State Government.

“They pleaded guilty and the court has sentenced them to pay a fine of N100, 000 each, to observe community service for 14 days and to be kept in isolation in a place to be decided by the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Naira Marley [Instagram/NairaMarley]

“Everybody is urged to familiarise themselves with this law and to comply with it; otherwise, the long arm of government will reach out to them sooner than later.

“This sentence should serve as a deterrent to everybody, nobody is bigger than the law,” Onigbanjo said.

It is yet unclear if Gbadamosi, who immediately apologised for a “lapse in judgment”, will plead guilty.

Lagos is the epicenter of Nigeria's coronavirus fight, with 120 cases of the country's current confirmed 238 tally.