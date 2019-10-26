Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has set up a panel to investigate the recent kidnap of nine kids in the state.

Days after their abduction, the kids were found in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Chaired by retired Justice Wada Umar Rano, the Commission of Inquiry has been mandated to provide data of other missing children in Kano state.

According to Punch, “The Commission is to conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from 2010 to date and to procure all such evidences, written or oral, and to examine all such persons, as witnesses, as the commission may deem it necessary or desirable to procure or examine.”

Recall that the police recently formally handed over to the Kano state government eight out of the nine rescued children who were forcefully abducted in the state.

Police paraded the abductors of the nine kids after rescuing the kids in Onitsha, Anambra state. (TheCable)

While receiving the kids, Ganduje praised the police saying they have shown high capacity to deal with criminality.

Ganduje, who was represented the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, commended the state Commissioner of Police and the Special Anti–Kidnapping squad for rescuing the children.

He said that since the incident, the police had appropriately managed the situation to the extent that no breach of peace occurred anywhere in the state.