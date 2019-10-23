This was contained in a statement signed by the Director-General, Media and Publicity to the governor, Malam Aminu Yasar in Kano on Tuesday.

According to Yasar, the ninth child is ill and currently receiving medication at a hospital in the state capital.

Receiving the children in the Government House, the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje said that the police had demonstrated high capacity to deal with criminality.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, the governor commended the Commissioner of Police and the Special Anti–Kidnapping squad for rescuing the children.

He said that since the incidence, the police had appropriately managed the situation to the extent that no breach of peace occurred anywhere in the state.

“On this matter, specifically, the government of Kano state has been in constant contact with the security agencies because of the gravity of the situation and the need to make sure that the situation does not degenerate to something else.

“We have vowed to protect lives and property of the people and the government is remaining resolute in that direction,” he said.

“In this connection, I want to appeal to parents of these rescued children to always watch their wards and restrict themselves and the kids from unnecessary media exposure and dealings with NGOs,” he said.

Ganduje said that this was because some people might likely exploit the situation for selfish reasons.‎

The governor told the parents that investigation into the case of the children and similar cases was going on, adding that they should guard their actions in order not to jeopardise the work of security agencies.

Ganduje announced that the state government would unfold a special arrangement for the rescued kids during a special meeting with them and their families soon.‎

Earlier, the Commander, Anti Kidnapping Squad, Nigeria Police, Kano Command, CSP Babagana Saje, explained that it was the reported kidnap of one child that led his men to promptly apprehend the suspects, leading to the discovery of the kidnapping racket in Kano and Onitsha.

“We have arrested some of the suspects including a man and his wife, who kidnap children here and sell them off in Onitsha.

“They sell the children for about N200,000 to a lady in Onitsha who in turn sells them to her customers in Lagos.

”In fact, two of the children were found with her as domestic servants,” he explained.

Saje remarked that the police found out that the kidnapped children were renamed and converted from Islam to Christianity to conceal their original identity and prevent them from being discovered. ‎

“Parents of seven out of the nine have identified their children, following the necessary security procedures, but two are yet to be claimed.

”I, therefore, want to urge parents whose children have been kidnapped in Kano to please come forward and identify the remaining two kids in our custody.

“All the suspects in this case will be taken to court as soon as the police complete investigations,” he assured.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Malam Muhammad Ali, explained that his daughter Aisha was abducted in 2016.

He said all the parents were overwhelmed with joy reuniting with their kids and thanked the Nigeria Police for a wonderful job.