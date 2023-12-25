Fubara vows to implement peace pact, says it’s not as bad as being portrayed

Following President Tinubu’s intervention in the conflict between Fubara and Wike, some stakeholders in Rivers and supporters of the governor have been calling on him to stand his ground and ignore the peace agreement.

But the governor in a statewide broadcast on Monday, December 25, 2023, reaffirmed his belief that no price is too big to pay for peace to reign in the state.

Fubara maintained that the peace pact is not as bad as it’s being portrayed by his supporters.

While reaffirming his acceptance of the resolution, Fubara said the agreement is not a death sentence but a ploy to ensure lasting peace and stability in the state.

“As a principal participant in the entire saga, I have taken some time to study the terms therein and have come to the conclusion that the peace pact is not as bad as it is being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it,” the governor said.

“Accordingly, I reaffirm my acceptance of the presidential peace proclamation and my commitment to implementing both the spirit and letters of the declaration in such a way and manner that will restore political stability to our dear state without compromising the collective interest of our people and our cherished and shared democratic values.

He continued, “Already, both parties have demonstrated some good faith in the implementation process with the withdrawal of the purported impeachment notice on their part, and the release of hitherto withheld allowances of the members of the State House of Assembly by the government.”

