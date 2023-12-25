ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fubara vows to implement peace pact, says it’s not as bad as being portrayed

Bayo Wahab

Governor Fubara thanked President Tinubu for his intervention in the crisis between him and Wike.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Following President Tinubu’s intervention in the conflict between Fubara and Wike, some stakeholders in Rivers and supporters of the governor have been calling on him to stand his ground and ignore the peace agreement.

But the governor in a statewide broadcast on Monday, December 25, 2023, reaffirmed his belief that no price is too big to pay for peace to reign in the state.

Fubara maintained that the peace pact is not as bad as it’s being portrayed by his supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

While reaffirming his acceptance of the resolution, Fubara said the agreement is not a death sentence but a ploy to ensure lasting peace and stability in the state.

ALSO READ: Wike breaks silence on political feud with Fubara

“As a principal participant in the entire saga, I have taken some time to study the terms therein and have come to the conclusion that the peace pact is not as bad as it is being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it,” the governor said.

“Accordingly, I reaffirm my acceptance of the presidential peace proclamation and my commitment to implementing both the spirit and letters of the declaration in such a way and manner that will restore political stability to our dear state without compromising the collective interest of our people and our cherished and shared democratic values.

He continued, “Already, both parties have demonstrated some good faith in the implementation process with the withdrawal of the purported impeachment notice on their part, and the release of hitherto withheld allowances of the members of the State House of Assembly by the government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fubara, therefore, thanked President Tinubu for his intervention, which according to him demonstrated the President’s love for the people of Rivers State.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu urges health workers to render selfless service for a healthy Lagos

Sanwo-Olu urges health workers to render selfless service for a healthy Lagos

Unknown gunmen kill 50 villagers in Plateau – Governor Mutfwang

Unknown gunmen kill 50 villagers in Plateau – Governor Mutfwang

A thorough-bred democrat who devoted his life to serve Nigerians - Tinubu celebrates Ganduje @ 74

A thorough-bred democrat who devoted his life to serve Nigerians - Tinubu celebrates Ganduje @ 74

Fubara vows to implement peace pact, says it’s not as bad as being portrayed

Fubara vows to implement peace pact, says it’s not as bad as being portrayed

Sen Ned Nwoko advocates strategic import policies for economic growth

Sen Ned Nwoko advocates strategic import policies for economic growth

His nationalistic approach to governance is remarkable - PDP-GF celebrates Makinde @ 56

His nationalistic approach to governance is remarkable - PDP-GF celebrates Makinde @ 56

Governor Yahaya celebrates APC national chairman Ganduje at 74

Governor Yahaya celebrates APC national chairman Ganduje at 74

Governor Makinde wants Nigerian Christians to emulate Jesus Christ

Governor Makinde wants Nigerian Christians to emulate Jesus Christ

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

Exemption of ASUU from IPPIS unfair, civil servants complain

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister Uju Kennedy [Twitter: @barujukennnedy]

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety [Gistbriefly]

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans