Wike, Fubara agree to settle rift after Tinubu's intervention

Bayo Wahab

The resolution also stated that all impeachment proceedings initiated against Fubara by the Rivers Assembly should be dropped immediately.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
On Monday, December 18, 2023, President Tinubu had a three-hour meeting with Fubara, his Deputy, Ngozi Odu, a former Governor of the state, Peter Odili, the FCT minister and other stakeholders at the President’s office.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila were also present at the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the President in an eight-point resolution signed by the warring parties and stakeholders, ordered Fubara to immediately withdraw all lawsuits instituted in the courts regarding the crisis in Rivers.

The directive further mandated Fubara to re-present the 2024 appropriation bill he had earlier presented to the four-member state House of Assembly to the full House.

The resolution reads, “All matters instituted in the courts by the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, and his team, in respect of the political crisis in Rivers State, shall be withdrawn immediately.

“All impeachment proceedings initiated against the Governor of Rivers State by the Rivers State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately

“The leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly as led by the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside the 27 members who resigned from the PDP.

“The remunerations and benefits of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and their staff must be reinstated immediately and the Governor of Rivers State shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference and/or hindrance from the executive arm of government.

“The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, shall re-present the state budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The names of all commissioners in the Rivers State Executive Council who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the State should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval

“There should not be a caretaker committee for the local governments in Rivers State. The dissolution of the Local Government administration is null and void and shall not be recognised.”

The resolution was signed by Fubara, his deputy, Ordu, Wike, Ribadu, factional Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, Aaron Chukwuemeka, and his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Tony Okocha.

