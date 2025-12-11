BNXN Laments the Harsh Reality of Love in Lagos

BNXN can find hits, but not love in Nigeria’s largest metropolis.

Afrobeats sensation BNXN appears to be exhausted navigating the Lagos dating scene, at least from the sound of his recent social media confession. The ‘Outside’ hitmaker recently fired off a brutally honest take about romance in Nigeria’s restless commercial capital, tweeting to his followers on the X patform: “To find love for Eko too hard for me o.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To find love for Eko too hard for me o” — Benson (@BNXN) December 9, 2025

Benson’s remarks blew open a fresh conversation about the chaos of modern dating in one of Africa’s fastest, flashiest, and most emotionally unforgiving cities. BNXN didn’t even expand on the thought, but he didn’t need to. The frustration hit home instantly, echoing a sentiment many Lagosians whisper publicly and privately: this city will test your heart as much as your hustle.

Internet Reacts

BNXN’s tweet immediately set X ablaze with fans flocking under to express their Lagos-dating conspiracy theories:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bro, Lagos love na like NEPA: full of promises, but e go switch off when you need am most! Which city dem dey sell genuine one? Abuja? Port Harcourt? Drop locations abeg 🔥😂#Outside" — Victor Afia (@Victorsax8) December 9, 2025

Relationships in Lagos are chaotic. — Sholabankz (@Sholabankz) December 9, 2025

Try Gwagwalada — tiredofthisfame (@yungmusetrg) December 10, 2025

Why you go dey find love for Eko in the first place? pic.twitter.com/daGkAWEVbz — Ceoofafrica (@_ceoofafrica) December 9, 2025

Lol 😂 try Borno… — Gods first Son (@endovira) December 9, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sincerely, Benson Heartbreak Legacy

BNXN

If anyone is qualified to make bleak proclamations about love, it’s BNXN. Romance has trailed him through the spotlight for years, though not always gracefully. In 2022, the singer faced a very public storm when a private video was leaked by a woman claiming they were in a relationship. Accusations flew, headlines rotated, and for a moment, the music took a backseat.

Then came the now-infamous confession: a younger, visibly shaken BNXN admitting in a raw social media post that he was “incapable of loving anybody in this world asides Peggy.” He owned up to his mistakes, writing, “Na me just dey do rubbish. For the first time in my life, I’m heartbroken and me cause am.”

It was messy, brutally honest, and deeply human. It’s no wonder he poured all that emotion into his 2023 debut Sincerely, Benson. Yet, he still appears to be searching for an emotional steadiness the city refuses to offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chart Wins vs. Emotional Losses

Afrobeats sensation BNXN | Credit: Teen Vogue

While his love life feels like a dead end, BNXN’s career is doing the exact opposite, accelerating without brakes. Since breaking out, he has collected a stack of major wins, including the coveted Headies Next Rated award in 2022, a rite of passage for future giants.

The July release of his sophomore album, Captain has been a commercial success. The project has been named among the most streamed Nigerian albums of 2025 on Spotify.