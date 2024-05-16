ADVERTISEMENT
FG announces date for students loan application portal opening

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sawyerr added that the portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

FG signs students loan [Osun Defender]
FG signs students loan [Osun Defender]

The Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Fund’s Media and Public Relations Lead, Nasir Ayitogo.

Sawyerr said the opening of the portal marked a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to foster accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.

According to him, through the portal, students could now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

He added that the portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation,” he said.

Sawyerr urged students to access the portal on www.nelf.gov.ng to begin their application.

Labour opposes FG’s plans to use ₦19.6trn pension fund to build infrastructure

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.208trn FAAC revenue for April

FG announces date for students loan application portal opening

5 Rivers ex-commissioners give reasons for leaving Fubara's cabinet

ASUU set for showdown with FG over salary arrears, declares 'No Pay, No Work'

Those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills - Power minister

Rivers Crisis: Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

