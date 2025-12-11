The initiative highlights Senator Abiru’s ongoing push for people-focused, inclusive and sustainable development.

Lagos East has just held one of its largest empowerment drives to date. Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA, has launched 48 new cooperative societies with N480 million in take-off grants, distributed empowerment tools to 2,000 residents, and shared food packs with 12,000 households across the district’s 98 wards. The initiative highlights Senator Abiru’s ongoing push for people-focused, inclusive and sustainable development.

Senator Mukhail Abiru Launches 48 Cooperatives With N480m, Empowers Thousands in Lagos East

Speaking at the event, which drew traditional rulers, political leaders, community groups, women and youth organisations, Senator Abiru restated his mission to deliver “greater good to a larger number.”



He explained that the cooperative scheme was designed to provide women, farmers, artisans, and traders with flexible, affordable capital, helping them grow their businesses, build credit histories, and unlock new opportunities.

“True empowerment is not about handouts,” he said. “It is about enabling people to unlock their potential, create wealth and contribute to national development.” Each of the 48 cooperatives, representing market women, youth, farmers, artisans, and professional groups, received N10 million to strengthen grassroots economies and drive inclusive growth. Beyond grants, 2,000 people received empowerment tools, including freezers, generators, sewing machines, grinding machines, and hairdressing equipment, to boost productivity and support long-term financial stability.

To support vulnerable families during the festive season, Senator Abiru also launched the distribution of food packs to 12,000 households, continuing a three-year tradition that provides relief to the elderly, unemployed youth, women, and persons with disabilities during Christmas and New Year. Senator Abiru also highlighted his broader work across legislation, empowerment, and community development, including financial reforms and economic inclusion, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the SAIL Innovation Lab’s digital skills programmes.