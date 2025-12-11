Parallex Bank Champions CSR and Financial Empowerment as Saed In-Camp Training Ends in Lagos

#FeaturedPost

Parallex Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and financial inclusion through its strong support for the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program across the NYSC Orientation Camps in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, and Abuja, where the 2025 Batch C Corps Members recently concluded their in-camp training with vibrant closing ceremonies.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Parallex Bank played a leading role in encouraging entrepreneurship among young Nigerians. The bank sponsored select categories of the Inter-Platoon SAED Competition, rewarding outstanding emerging talents with cash prizes of ₦100,000, ₦80,000, and ₦70,000 for the first, second and third positions respectively. The gesture underscored the bank’s mission to inspire creativity and contribute to the economic empowerment of Nigerian youths.

Beyond sponsorship, Parallex Bank further deepened its impact by hosting a comprehensive financial literacy session for the Corps Members. The lecture provided practical guidance on money management, saving culture, responsible borrowing, and long-term financial planning. This equipped participants with essential knowledge to make smarter financial decisions as they begin their professional journey.

The competition featured impressive exhibitions of entrepreneurial talent across categories including fashion design, cake baking and decoration, bead-making, shoe and bag production, cosmetology, agro-allied, crochet, make-up and gele artistry, waste-to-wealth crafts, and more. Each platoon showcased their creativity through display tents, demonstrating the value of the SAED initiative in nurturing practical skills.

Through its sponsorship, rewards, and financial literacy empowerment, Parallex Bank continues to demonstrate its unwavering dedication to building a financially informed, skilled, and self-reliant youth population.

