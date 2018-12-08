EFCC storms Doyin Okupe's residence

news

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday, December 6, 2018, stormed the Ilupeju residence of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe.

Okupe made this known in post which he published on social media on Saturday afternoon.

He said “Efcc just stormed my house in Ilupeju Lagos asking me to follow them. No letter . No letter of IV no warrant. Saturday!

“The officers finally agreed to leave on d promise I will see them Monday. Offence.. CYBER CRIME.”

ALSO READ: Okupe calls El-rufai a midget for 'insulting' Peter Obi

Dr. Doyin Okupe was the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

More details later