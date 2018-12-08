Pulse.ng logo
EFCC storms Doyin Okupe's residence

Okupe made this known in post which he published on social media on Saturday afternoon.

  • Published:
EFCC storms Doyin Okupe's residence play

Doyin Okupe

(Within Nigeria)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday, December 6, 2018, stormed the Ilupeju residence of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe.

He said “Efcc just stormed my house in Ilupeju Lagos asking me to follow them. No letter . No letter of IV no warrant. Saturday!

“The officers finally agreed to leave on d promise I will see them Monday. Offence.. CYBER CRIME.”

ALSO READ: Okupe calls El-rufai a midget for 'insulting' Peter Obi

 

Dr. Doyin Okupe was the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

More details later

