Doyin Okupe calls El-Rufai a midget for ‘insulting’ Peter Obi on Twitter

Doyin Okupe, the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as a rabid religious midget.

Okupe said this on Twitter on Saturday, November 10, 2018, while reacting to the Kaduna state Governor’s comment about the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi.

Peter Obi is a tribal bigot

On Friday, November 9, 2018, El-Rufai, in a tweet, called Obi a tribal bigot.

He said “Peter Obi is a tribal bigot. He was widely quoted on national television that the SSS was right to detain me for 48 hours in an hotel in 2014 on the grounds that ”El-Rufai has no business being in Anambra State as it is not Katsina State”! I sued the SSS and awarded N4m damages.”

Shehu Sani reacts

Also, Senator Shehu Sani, who has been at loggerheads with Governor El-Rufai, reacted to the tweet.

Sani said “An ethnic bigot is a lesser evil than a divisively religious one.”

Peter Obi denies destroying Mosques

Peter Obi has described as false, the allegation that he demolished mosques and also sent Hausa people out of the state while he was Governor of Anambra state.

Obi said it was pitiful that rather than finding a way to resolve the plight of Nigerians, the opposition is spreading falsehoods in their desperation to be elected into public offices.