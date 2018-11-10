Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Okupe calls El-rufai a midget for ‘insulting’ Peter Obi on Twitter

Doyin Okupe calls El-Rufai a midget for ‘insulting’ Peter Obi on Twitter

Okupe said this on Twitter on Saturday while reacting to El-rufai’s comment about the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Okupe calls El-Rufai a midget for ‘insulting’ Peter Obi on Twitter play

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

Doyin Okupe, the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as a rabid religious midget.

Okupe said this on Twitter on Saturday, November 10, 2018, while reacting to the Kaduna state Governor’s comment about the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi.

Peter Obi is a tribal bigot

On Friday, November 9, 2018, El-Rufai, in a tweet, called Obi a tribal bigot.

He said “Peter Obi is a tribal bigot. He was widely quoted on national television that the SSS was right to detain me for 48 hours in an hotel in 2014 on the grounds that ”El-Rufai has no business being in Anambra State as it is not Katsina State”! I sued the SSS and awarded N4m damages.”

 

Shehu Sani reacts

Also, Senator Shehu Sani, who has been at loggerheads with Governor El-Rufai, reacted to the tweet.

Sani said “An ethnic bigot is a lesser evil than a divisively religious one.”

ALSO READ: Build the economy, leave Shaku Shaku dance – Peter Obi tells Osinbajo

 

Peter Obi denies destroying Mosques

Peter Obi has described as false, the allegation that he demolished mosques and also sent Hausa people out of the state while he was Governor of Anambra state.

Obi said it was pitiful that rather than finding a way to resolve the plight of Nigerians, the opposition is spreading falsehoods in their desperation to be elected into public offices.

Peter Obi was picked as the running mate of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in October 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Related Articles

APC Governors don’t respect Buhari – Shehu Sani
Eedris Abdulkareem gives 7 reasons for calling President Buhari a fraudster
Buhari unhappy Kaduna killings didn't get world's attention like Khashoggi's assassination
We won’t leave Abuja without El-Zakzaky, Shiites dare Buhari, Buratai
Kaduna government relaxes night time curfew
Shiites vs Soldiers, Buhari vs Certificate, and other top stories of the week
El-rufai appoints running mate, Hadiza Balarabe, as Senior Adviser-counsellor

Local

2 Nigeria Air Force aircrafts crash during rehearsal
Air strikes: NAF neutralises Boko Haram in Talala, Borno
Oshimohole explains why he was quizzed by DSS
Oshimohole explains why he was quizzed by DSS
NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to Kaduna flood victims
375,142 persons affected by flood in Anambra — NEMA
Presidency explains Buhari’s presence at Peace Forum in France
Presidency explains Buhari’s presence at Peace Forum in France
X
Advertisement