EFCC reportedly detains Doyin Okupe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly detained Dr. Doyin Okupe.

This was made known on Twitter by the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan.

He said “Media Adviser to the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, @doyinokupe detained by the EFCC It is a season of assault, harassment and intimidation for the members of PDP.”

Okupe, on Saturday, December 6, 2018, said on social media that operatives of the anti-graft agency stormed his Ilupeju home.

He also said that they left when he agreed to come to their office today, Monday, December 10, 2018.

Dr. Doyin Okupe was the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

