The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 11 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Lagos on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The agency had previously announced 19 new cases across the country with 14 recorded in Lagos.

The latest additions mean Lagos has now recorded a total of 214 cases, 57.4% of Nigeria's total of 373.

The 25 total number of new cases recorded in Lagos is the highest the state has recorded in one day.

Other places where cases were reported on Tuesday are the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with two new cases, and one each recorded in Kano, Edo, and Akwa-Ibom.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 19 states and the FCT. 99 people have been discharged after recovery, 69 of them from Lagos alone, including the eight that were released earlier on Tuesday.

11 people have died, six of them recorded in Lagos.