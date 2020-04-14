Eight more coronavirus patients have been discharged from care after recovery in Lagos State.

State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, that the patients were released from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba after testing negative.

"They have been discharged to return to their families," he said.

The governor noted that the new additions mean the the state has now released a total of 69 patients from care.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria. The country's commercial capital has recorded 189 cases, over half of the country's total.

As of April 13, Nigeria has recorded 343 coronavirus cases in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Before Tuesday's announcement, 91 people had recovered from the virus and been discharged, while 10 people had died.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced earlier on Tuesday, that the state has recorded its sixth death, raising Nigeria's death toll to 11.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended an initial lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT by an additional 14 days.

During a national address on Monday, he expressed concerns that despite the nation's best efforts, coronavirus cases have doubled since the lockdown was initiated especially in both Lagos and the FCT; extending the lockdown till April 27.