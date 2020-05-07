Former Kano State Commissioner for Works, Mu'az Magaji, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Magaji was fired last month by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for a series of celebratory Facebook posts he made in reaction to the death of President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died from coronavirus-related complications.

The government said he was fired for his "unguarded utterances", which he later apologised for, insisting that he was misunderstood.

Magaji took to his Facebook account on Thursday, May 7, 2020 to announce that he has tested positive for the virus that has infected over 3.6 million people across the world.

"I have been moved to one of the state facilities…pray for us!" he said.

Kano recorded 30 new cases on Wednesday, May 6, raising its total number of cases to 427, the second highest recorded in any state in Nigeria, just behind Lagos (1,308).

While six people have recovered and been discharged from medical care in the state, 13 people have died, the third highest of any state in the country behind Lagos (30), and Borno (14).

There have also been a number of mysterious deaths in the state over the past couple of weeks that have been speculated to be due to coronavirus complications.

A technical team sent to the state by the Federal Government is currently investigating the causes of the deaths.

Due to concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Kano, President Muhammadu Buhari put the state on lockdown for a period of 14 days, starting from April 27.

Nigeria has recorded 3,145 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 6.

534 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 103 people have died.