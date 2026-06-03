Gunmen storm Oyo immigration office, beat officers and steal firearms

Security forces are hunting for the armed suspects who attacked the passport office and fled into nearby bushes with stolen service firearms.

Security forces are hunting for the armed suspects who attacked the passport office and fled into nearby bushes with stolen service firearms.

Gunmen attacked a Nigeria Immigration Service office in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, assaulted officers and stole firearms. Police have launched an investigation and a manhunt.

Gunmen attacked the Nigeria Immigration Service Passport Office in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on June 2, 2026, and stole service firearms.

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The attackers assaulted immigration officers and also carted away a mobile phone, a generator and a motorcycle battery.

The Oyo State Police Command deployed tracking teams and urged local residents to report anyone seeking treatment for suspicious injuries.

The raid follows a string of recent kidnappings in the Ogbomoso region, intensifying local demands for heightened military presence

The Oyo State Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation into a Tuesday night attack on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Passport Office in Ogbomoso, where armed individuals stole service firearms.

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The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 pm on June 2, 2026. The targeted facility is located along the busy Ogbomoso–Ilorin Expressway, near an NNPC filling station and close to the Ayanyan Cattle Market.

According to information released by the Oyo State Police Command, the assailants invaded the facility, assaulted immigration officers and escaped with a rifle and ammunition assigned to the office.

The attackers were also reported to have stolen other items, including a mobile phone, a generator and a motorcycle battery, before fleeing the scene.

Local sources indicated that the raid happened while commercial activities were still going on at the nearby market, allowing the perpetrators to blend into the evening rush.

After disarming the security personnel of their firearms, the suspects fled the scene into the surrounding dark bushes.

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The officer in charge of the passport office managed to raise an alarm during the invasion, prompting a swift response from state security forces.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer Olayinka Ayanlade confirmed the attack in an official statement released on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ayanlade Olushola, who confirmed that security reinforcements have been deployed to track down the fleeing attackers.

"Upon receipt of the distress report, immediate reinforcement comprising operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit and surveillance teams was deployed to the scene for intervention and assessment of the situation," Ayanlade stated.

The police command has not yet made public the exact number or types of firearms carted away by the criminals. However, teams of detectives are currently tracking the suspects based on initial leads collected from the scene.

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The Oyo State Police Command has urged residents of Ogbomoso and neighbouring communities to remain calm and vigilant.

Authorities are asking the public to report any individuals spotted with suspicious injuries or anyone seeking medical treatment for wounds that look like they came from a physical altercation or confrontation.

The incident comes at a time when security concerns have intensified in parts of Oyo State, particularly in the Ogbomoso axis.

In recent weeks, communities in Oriire Local Government Area, which is within the same region, witnessed attacks and kidnappings involving students, teachers and residents .

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An aggrieved mother speaks during a protest over the recent Oyo kidnapping incident, condemning President Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi Tinubu, while expressing frustration over insecurity and the plight of kidnapped victims.

Those incidents prompted calls from traditional rulers and community leaders for stronger security measures and the establishment of additional military formations in the area.

The theft of firearms from a government security facility has heightened concerns among residents, who fear that the weapons could be used in future criminal activities if they are not quickly recovered.

The Oyo State Police Command said further updates would be provided as the investigation continues and efforts to recover the stolen firearm intensify.

Oyo State Police Command expands its investigation into the recent facility breach and security threats in the region.

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