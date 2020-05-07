Three people who previously tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kano have recovered.

The state's Ministry of Health announced early on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in a Twitter post that the three have been successfully discharged.

This raises the total number of patients released in the state to six after three were also released on Tuesday, May 5.

However, the state also recorded five new deaths related to coronavirus complications on Wednesday, May 6, according to the announcement.

A total of 13 deaths have now been officially recorded in Kano, the third highest of any state in the country behind Lagos (30), and Borno (14).

There have also been a number of mysterious deaths in the state over the past couple of weeks that have been speculated to be due to coronavirus complications.

A technical team sent to the state by the Federal Government is currently investigating the causes of the deaths.

Kano also recorded 30 new cases on Wednesday, raising its total number of cases to 427, the second highest recorded in any state in Nigeria, just behind Lagos (1,308).

Due to concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Kano, President Muhammadu Buhari put the state on lockdown for a period of 14 days, starting from April 27.

Nigeria has recorded 3,145 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 6.

534 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 103 people have died.