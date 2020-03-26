The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), says the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease currently ravaging the world is a punishment from God.

Since the disease was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, over 21,000 have been killed and 472,000 people infected across the world.

In a tweet posted late on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Keyamo said the affliction might be because the world has distorted God's vision.

"God has allowed COVID-19 to afflict the human race only to redirect our steps back to Him.

"We have so distorted God’s Word to suit our own human weaknesses and satisfy our greed, even in supposed Holy Places.

"We should collectively ask for forgiveness & it will all end in praise," he posted.

In a follow-up tweet, he also urged Nigerians to follow all safety guidelines handed down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"Aside the spiritual angle to this scourge, we must all work and pray; God can only help those who help themselves. Those our recalcitrant Pastors must realise this.

"All the directives of @NCDCgov must be followed to the letter by all and sundry before it can quickly end in praise," he tweeted.

Nigeria has recorded 51 cases in nine states - Lagos (32), the Federal Capital Territory (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).