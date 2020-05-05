Three patients have been discharged to return home after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kano State.

The Coordinator of the state's Technical Response Team on COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussain, announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 that the patients, all male, were discharged after about three weeks of treatment at an isolation centre.

It's the first time patients have been released in the state since its index case was recorded on April 11. Eight deaths related to coronavirus have been officially recorded in the state.

As of May 4, Kano has recorded 365 coronavirus cases, the second highest of any state behind Lagos which has recorded 1,183 cases.

Due to concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Kano, President Muhammadu Buhari put the state on lockdown for a period of 14 days, starting from April 27.

The state has also recorded a surge in mysterious deaths over the past two weeks believed to be related to the coronavirus outbreak.

A technical team sent to the state by the Federal Government is currently investigating the cause of the deaths.

Nigeria has recorded 2,802 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of May 4.

417 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 93 people have died.