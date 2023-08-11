ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Can Niger's military resist ECOWAS' military intervention?

Ima Elijah

Assessing the strength of Niger's military in the face of ECOWAS' restoration mandate

ECOWAS military on mission [AlJazeera]
ECOWAS military on mission [AlJazeera]

Recommended articles

In response to this crisis, ECOWAS has issued a directive to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger. This move brings to question the Nigerien military's strength and its ability to withstand ECOWAS' efforts to restore democratic governance in the country.

ECOWAS is made up of 16 member countries, however Niger Republic, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso have shown no backing for ECOWAS' new directive. Mali and Burkina Faso have openly declared support for Niger if ECOWAS intrudes in the country's internal affairs.

Hence, ECOWAS military would be made up of a sluster of soldiers from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Mauritania, Ghana, Senegal, Benin Republic, Togo, The Gambia and Liberia.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the The Global Firepower Index (GFP), the Niger ranks 25th strongest African military power. to ECOWAS' mandate will undoubtedly reveal its strengths and weaknesses. To assess the ability of Niger's military to withstand ECOWAS' efforts, several key factors need to be considered:

1. Historical context: The Nigerien military has a history of intervening in politics. Past coups and military involvement in governance suggest a certain level of organisational cohesion and strategic capabilities within the military ranks.

2. Counterterrorism experience: Niger has been a crucial player in the regional fight against terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP. Its military's experience in counterterrorism operations demonstrates a degree of tactical proficiency and adaptability.

3. International peacekeeping: Niger has contributed troops to various international peacekeeping missions, showcasing its willingness to collaborate and engage in multilateral efforts to maintain stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Regional collaboration: As a member of the G5 Sahel Joint Force, Niger has demonstrated its commitment to regional cooperation in addressing security challenges. This suggests a level of integration and coordination among its armed forces.

5. Leadership and morale: The coup leaders, including General Abdourahmane Tiani, will play a pivotal role in determining the military's response to ECOWAS' mandate. The loyalty of the military personnel to the junta's leadership will be a significant factor.

While the Nigerien military possesses certain strengths, it also faces notable challenges that could impact its ability to withstand ECOWAS' restoration efforts:

1. Internal divisions: The military might not be uniformly supportive of the coup, and internal divisions could hinder a cohesive response.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Economic and logistical constraints: The military's capacity to sustain operations over an extended period could be limited due to resource constraints and logistical challenges.

3. International pressure: ECOWAS' collective stance, along with the involvement of the African Union and partner countries, could exert significant diplomatic and political pressure on the coup leaders and their military backers.

Realistically, the collation of some of the strongest West African military powers under ECOWAS may be difficult to resist by Niger and their two (2) allies.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara Govt collaborates with World Bank to construct 70km feeder roads

Zamfara Govt collaborates with World Bank to construct 70km feeder roads

Nigerian lawyer wins $75,000 Waislitz Global Citizen Award

Nigerian lawyer wins $75,000 Waislitz Global Citizen Award

Can Niger's military resist ECOWAS' military intervention?

Can Niger's military resist ECOWAS' military intervention?

El-Rufai withdraws interest in Tinubu's ministerial job to further education abroad

El-Rufai withdraws interest in Tinubu's ministerial job to further education abroad

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Tinubu commits to peaceful return of democracy to Niger Republic

Tinubu commits to peaceful return of democracy to Niger Republic

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

Tinubu celebrates accounting icon Akintola Williams at 104

Tinubu celebrates accounting icon Akintola Williams at 104

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman