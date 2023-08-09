6 fascinating facts about Niger's coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani

Despite his relatively low profile outside military circles, Tiani's background, actions, and connections paint an intriguing picture of the man who has taken the reins of power.

Here are six interesting facts about General Tiani.

1. He is a quiet leader

General Tiani has largely stayed out of the public eye throughout his military career. Despite being at the helm of a prestigious 700-member elite unit, he is known for his preference to operate in the background, making him a powerful and enigmatic figure.

2. He had a swift rise to power

Tiani orchestrated a takeover that began with the seizure of President Mohamed Bazoum by his own presidential guards. In a bold move, Tiani declared himself the leader after staging the takeover, highlighting his ability to swiftly wield influence and take charge in critical moments.

3. Strategic alliances

Tiani is a staunch ally of former president Mahamadou Issoufou, under whose leadership he was appointed head of the presidential guards in 2011. His close ties to Issoufou have played a significant role in shaping his trajectory within the military and political spheres.

4. He is committed to political stability

General Tiani has played a key role in confronting internal and external threats to Niger's stability. He led efforts to quash coup attempts in 2021 and 2022. Perhaps this commitment to maintaining order and safeguarding the country's political stability is what led him to planning a coup himself.

5. He is already experienced with UN and ECOWAS

Tiani's military career has extended beyond Niger's borders. He has participated in missions led by the United Nations and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS in countries like Ivory Coast and Sudan, showcasing his involvement in regional security matters.

6. Familiarity with conflict zones