10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023

Ima Elijah

Here's a list of African countries with the strongest military power.

The GFP takes into account various factors, including the size of the armed forces, available resources, and military equipment.

Pulse presents this listicle according to the 2023 Global Firepower Index.

Egypt military
Egypt military

Egypt's strong military position can be attributed to its large and well-trained armed forces, advanced military equipment, and strategic geographic location. It possesses a sizable air force and navy, which further bolster its overall military strength in the region.

Algeria military
Algeria military

Algeria maintains a strong military force due to its substantial defense budget and a large standing army. The country has invested in modernising its military capabilities, including a robust air defense system and an extensive inventory of armored vehicles.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa saw off soldiers before they deployed from a military base in Soweto township
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa saw off soldiers before they deployed from a military base in Soweto township

South Africa is recognised for having a well-developed defense industry, allowing it to manufacture its military equipment and arms. The country also benefits from a capable air force and a relatively advanced naval fleet.

Nigerian army
Nigerian army
Nigeria's significant military strength can be attributed to its large population, which provides a substantial manpower pool for its armed forces. The country's military is actively involved in peacekeeping missions across the African continent, showcasing its regional influence.

Ethiopian Soldiers [BBC]
Ethiopian Soldiers [BBC]

Ethiopia maintains one of the largest standing armies in Africa and has invested in its air force and ground capabilities. Its strategic significance in the Horn of Africa region contributes to its strong military standing.

Angola Army
Angola Army

Angola has increased its military expenditure over the years, resulting in significant improvements in its armed forces' capabilities. The country possesses a sizable air force and navy, enhancing its overall military strength.

The Moroccan military has deployed personnel in the streets to instruct people to remain at home
The Moroccan military has deployed personnel in the streets to instruct people to remain at home

Morocco benefits from a well-equipped and modernised military, with a focus on enhancing its air and naval capabilities. The country has actively participated in international military exercises, further showcasing its prowess.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo sit on a military vehicle in an area of clashes with the ADF militia in Opira, North Kivu, on January 25
Soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo sit on a military vehicle in an area of clashes with the ADF militia in Opira, North Kivu, on January 25

The Democratic Republic of the Congo possesses a significant military force, largely due to its large population and substantial defense budget. It has been actively involved in peacekeeping missions, demonstrating its regional military influence.

Tunisian army soldiers arrive after a gunman opened fire on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Tunisian army soldiers arrive after a gunman opened fire on a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015.
Tunisia's military strength is partly due to its focus on counterterrorism and border security. The country has been actively involved in regional security initiatives and has demonstrated its capabilities through successful counterterrorism operations.

Sudan army
Sudan army

Sudan's military strength is bolstered by its large standing army and air force. The country has been involved in various internal and regional conflicts, showcasing its military capabilities.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

