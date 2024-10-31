ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari's victories in 2015, 2019 had Tinubu's name written all over it - Sunday Dare

Nurudeen Shotayo

Dare argued that Buhari wouldn't have emerged as President but for the support of Tinubu and other key APC stakeholders.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]
Former President, Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Recommended articles

In 2015, Buhari achieved an unprecedented feat in Nigerian politics by defeating an incumbent President after he had been unsuccessful in three previous attempts in the 2003, 2007 and 2011 elections.

The retired military general ended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unbroken 16-year dominance by beating incumbent Goodluck Jonathan in the hotly-contested election.

However, the victory was achieved under the All Progressives Congress (APC), a product of a merger between Buhari’s Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Tinubu’s Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and some other parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the efforts that produced the Daura-born politician in 2015, Dare said Tinubu played a crucial role in securing victory for the APC.

Sunday Dare (Twitter/Sunday Dare)
Sunday Dare (Twitter/Sunday Dare) Twitter

He made this known during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

“If you look at the role Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu played in the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari I can say clearly that without Tinubu’s role in forming the party, making the platform to be there, President Buhari would not have emerged,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential spokesman was asked if he sold the idea of fielding Buhari as the then-APC candidate and his reply was in the affirmative.

“It couldn’t have been only me, it was a team. The electoral victories we won in 2015 and the one in 2019 had the writing of President Tinubu. We are a party and beyond me, several other people were also invited,” he stated.

Dare also touched on the Buhari government's performance, a government in which he served as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development between 2019-2023.

The former Minister refused to declare that his former principal failed in his eight-year tenure, explaining that government is a continuum.

“Buhari came, did his bit and moved on. President Obasanjo did his bit and moved on, Yar’adua came, did his bit and moved on. Jonathan came, did his bit and moved on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Bola Tinubu is there with the requisite experience, and courage to take tough decisions that other presidents did not take,” he added.

Instead of being derided, Dare said President Tinubu deserved commendation for having the courage to remove the subsidy on petrol and other bold reforms aimed at repositioning the nation's economy for sustainable growth.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

Lagos turns Up for Goldberg’s thrilling La Liga Viewing Party

Lagos turns Up for Goldberg’s thrilling La Liga Viewing Party

Buhari's victories in 2015, 2019 had Tinubu's name written all over it - Sunday Dare

Buhari's victories in 2015, 2019 had Tinubu's name written all over it - Sunday Dare

Reps want sales of alcohol, illicit drugs banned in motor parks

Reps want sales of alcohol, illicit drugs banned in motor parks

Body of ex-Senate president set for burial 3 years after

Body of ex-Senate president set for burial 3 years after

Don't waste your time probing Obaseki, Ganduje advises Okpebholo

Don't waste your time probing Obaseki, Ganduje advises Okpebholo

Gov Otti signs Greater Ohafia Development Authority bill into law

Gov Otti signs Greater Ohafia Development Authority bill into law

Zamfara APC accuses PDP of planning to manipulate LG election

Zamfara APC accuses PDP of planning to manipulate LG election

NEC tells Presidency to withdrawal controversial tax reforms bill

NEC tells Presidency to withdrawal controversial tax reforms bill

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

Old naira notes

Again, CBN debunks rumours of old naira notes expiring in December