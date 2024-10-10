ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku refers to Tinubu as 'T-pain' over fuel price hike

Segun Adeyemi

This criticism comes amid rising public frustration, with many Nigerians grappling with soaring prices of essential goods and a dwindling standard of living.

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]
In a post on X, Abubakar expressed deep concerns about the adverse impact of the administration's subsidy policy on Nigeria's economic stability.

He described the current fuel subsidy strategy as a primary driver behind the inflation rate, which he said is "drowning the material well-being of Nigerians."

The former Vice President argued that without a more effective approach, inflation is likely to persist, further straining citizens' daily lives.

READ ALSO: 'We're witnessing Buhari pro-max' - Atiku lambasts Tinubu again

"The haphazard and disingenuous approach of the current administration to fuel subsidy management has been the reason we are in this current economic crisis in the country," Abubakar said in his post, highlighting his dissatisfaction with Tinubu's subsidy removal process.

Moreover, Abubakar alluded to the President's lack of empathy towards Nigerians' struggles.

He remarked, "It is even more worrying that T-pain is undisturbed by the hardship in the country," suggesting that Tinubu appears indifferent to the economic suffering widespread across Nigeria.

READ ALSO: 'Rice alone won't solve Nigeria's problems' - Atiku's aide to Tinubu

Atiku's statements echo the growing concerns among opposition leaders and citizens about the direction of the current administration's economic policies, sparking a renewed call for more transparent and efficient governance.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

