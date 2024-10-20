Osinbajo backstabbing traitor, not qualified to talk about integrity - Reno Omokri

In a post on his X account on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Omokri said the former Vice President is the least qualified person to sermonise about integrity when he allegedly lacks one.

Recall that Osinbajo had lamented the dearth of integrity in today's society, even though he said there's a high demand for it.

He made the remarks while addressing students of MIVA Open University at the matriculation ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Stressing the importance of integrity, he argued that even thieves in society seek out individuals with integrity to help manage their stolen wealth.

“If you borrow money, you should pay it back. Don’t make promises you can’t fulfil. Integrity pays. It is getting scarcer. It’s becoming more difficult to find people of integrity. So, it is in high demand. And I can say that because people of integrity are in demand; they are much sought after by everyone.

“Even thieves are looking for men and women of integrity to keep their stolen money with. Life is a marathon. It’s not a hundred-metre race. The person who will last in that marathon is trustworthy because trust is the currency of business and interpersonal relationships. If you are known to have no integrity, everyone will soon know it,” he said.

BI Africa

Omokri slams Osinbajo

Reacting in the X post, Omokri said he was shocked to hear Osinbajo talk about the subject.

He accused the former Vice President of acting the exact opposite of what he preached when he decided to contest against President Bola Tinubu for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

"It is almost shocking that former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should be talking about integrity. What integrity does Osinbajo have? A man who contested the All Progressives Congress Presidential primary against his one benefactor? And today, such a backstabbing traitor is talking about integrity?" he wrote.

The former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan highlighted some of the misdeeds of Osinbajo's former principal, Muhammadu Buhari's administration, and wondered if anyone who served under such a government qualifies to complain about integrity.

He claimed that even Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, recently picked the Olusegun Obasanjo government as the best in Nigeria's history, reflecting how badly the immediate past administration performed.

“Look at the revelations coming out about his and Buhari's administration. They illegally borrowed ₦50 trillion through ways and means and depleted our foreign reserves, leaving behind more debt than all past governments combined.