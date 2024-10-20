Tinubu’s achievements grossly underreported – Rivers APC chairman

He said this while speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) news forum, adding that there was a need for his ministers to do more to enlighten Nigerians on the administration’s achievements.

“President Tinubu’s achievements are not in the public domain because most of his ministers failed to do the needful and are not adding value to the administration and the country.

“Gone are the days when they say don’t blow your trumpet yourself. These days you have to blow it loud,” he said.

He added that in spite of challenges, the Tinubu-led administration had not done badly considering the fact that it inherited a very bad situation.

Okocha said while President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration performed abysmally low, the current government was working round the clock to reset the country.

He said it was however unfortunate that most of the ministers in Tinubu’s administration were not known because they were not making an impact and lacked propaganda devices to sell the government and its work.

“The president’s achievements in less than two years are unsung, until he has a broadcast, you won’t know what he has done.

“Someone has to be responsible for telling Nigerians what the administration is doing in the various ministries and all of those combined, are the president’s achievements,” Okocha said.

He said Nyesom Wike, a former Rivers Governor and the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had been very visible because he tells his story himself through his media friendship.

He added that President Tinubu needs good hands that can deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

”Some of these ministers who are not doing well should be sacked to make way for more serious ones.

“Though Tinubu is fired by the desire to make a difference, some of his ministers are underperforming and should be shown the way out to make way for those who are ready to work,” Okocha said.

On the involvement of youths in the Tinubu-led administration, Okocha said the administration was not anti-youth.

He said youths have to make deliberate attempts to be in governance to contribute their quota towards national development.

He expressed optimism that the APC would win the 2027 presidential election because according to him, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently a hammer house of horror.