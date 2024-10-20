ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu’s achievements grossly underreported – Rivers APC chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okocha said while President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration performed abysmally low, the current government was working round the clock to reset the country.

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]
President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

He said this while speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) news forum, adding that there was a need for his ministers to do more to enlighten Nigerians on the administration’s achievements.

“President Tinubu’s achievements are not in the public domain because most of his ministers failed to do the needful and are not adding value to the administration and the country.

“Gone are the days when they say don’t blow your trumpet yourself. These days you have to blow it loud,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that in spite of challenges, the Tinubu-led administration had not done badly considering the fact that it inherited a very bad situation.

Okocha said while President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration performed abysmally low, the current government was working round the clock to reset the country.

He said it was however unfortunate that most of the ministers in Tinubu’s administration were not known because they were not making an impact and lacked propaganda devices to sell the government and its work.

“The president’s achievements in less than two years are unsung, until he has a broadcast, you won’t know what he has done.

“Someone has to be responsible for telling Nigerians what the administration is doing in the various ministries and all of those combined, are the president’s achievements,” Okocha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Nyesom Wike, a former Rivers Governor and the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had been very visible because he tells his story himself through his media friendship.

He added that President Tinubu needs good hands that can deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

”Some of these ministers who are not doing well should be sacked to make way for more serious ones.

“Though Tinubu is fired by the desire to make a difference, some of his ministers are underperforming and should be shown the way out to make way for those who are ready to work,” Okocha said.

On the involvement of youths in the Tinubu-led administration, Okocha said the administration was not anti-youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said youths have to make deliberate attempts to be in governance to contribute their quota towards national development.

He expressed optimism that the APC would win the 2027 presidential election because according to him, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently a hammer house of horror.

“They are in disarray and we are praying that the crisis in the party will endure so that we can have a smooth seal in the election,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-JAMB director slams ₦12.5m suit against IGP, others

Ex-JAMB director slams ₦12.5m suit against IGP, others

Tinubu’s achievements grossly underreported – Rivers APC chairman

Tinubu’s achievements grossly underreported – Rivers APC chairman

Lagos CP orders release of all protesters arrested during #ENDSARS memorial

Lagos CP orders release of all protesters arrested during #ENDSARS memorial

I'll invest it in my garri business - Member says as Pastor gives out ₦25m

I'll invest it in my garri business - Member says as Pastor gives out ₦25m

Disregard Monday, Tuesday sit-at-home order, Police tell Enugu residents

Disregard Monday, Tuesday sit-at-home order, Police tell Enugu residents

Obi's camp lobbied for my support for 2023 presidential poll, I declined - Wike

Obi's camp lobbied for my support for 2023 presidential poll, I declined - Wike

NDLEA detains 2 businessmen, Canadian nurse for drug trafficking

NDLEA detains 2 businessmen, Canadian nurse for drug trafficking

Osinbajo backstabbing traitor, not qualified to talk about integrity - Reno Omokri

Osinbajo backstabbing traitor, not qualified to talk about integrity - Reno Omokri

Jigawa Gov sets up committee to investigate commissioner's alleged adultery

Jigawa Gov sets up committee to investigate commissioner's alleged adultery

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Shehu Sani [Facebook]

People can no longer rest in peace - Shehu Sani reacts as Enugu taxes dead bodies

Train crushes 50-year-old man to death in Lagos [Concise]

Train crushes 50-year-old man to death in Lagos

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

APC women pay tribute to Oba of Benin ahead 8th coronation anniversary

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier [Daily post]

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier