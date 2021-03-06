President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have received their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The president and his vice were vaccinated at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The president was inoculated with the vaccine by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Shuaib Rafindadi Sanusi, while the Vice President was inoculated by Dr Nicholas Odifre, his personal physician.

After receiving the vaccine, the president said, "I have received my first jab and I wish to recommend it to all eligible Nigerians to do same so that we can be protected from the virus."

Pulse had on Thursday reported that Buhari and Osinbajo would publicly receive the vaccines before television cameras to demonstrate to the nation that the vaccines are safe.

Nigeria received its first batch of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and a nationwide rollout plan has been disseminated.