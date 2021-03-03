Nigeria received its first tranche of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX--a global initiative that seeks to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccines to all countries--on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Here is how Nigeria’s first batch of 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be distributed:
- President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will pick dates to be vaccinated publicly. This is to set an example for the rest of the population that the vaccines are safe.
- A few vials of the vaccine will be handed to NAFDAC (National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control) over a period of two days (Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday March 4) for analysis.
- On Friday March 5, the first vaccination site will be set up.
- The first set of persons who will be vaccinated are frontline health workers and support staff.
- Frontline health workers and support staff will be electronically registered in the COVID-19 vaccine database and will receive their COVID-19 vaccination cards which has a QR code that can be verified worldwide.
- On Saturday, March 6, key strategic leaders will receive the first doses of the vaccine.
- On March 8, more vaccination sites will be set up at designated locations such as the national assembly clinic, State House clinic and Federal medical centre, Jabi.
- Government officials like the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Attorney General of the Federation, Inspector General of Police, Ministers and Ministers of States, senators, members of House of Representatives, traditional leaders and religious leaders will start getting shots in the arms from March 8.
- After this launch and initial roll-out phase, vaccine distribution to the 36 States will commence. Deployment of vaccines to the States will be based on how prepared the states are.
- States without functional airports will have their vaccines transported by road using vans with fitted cold cabins, from the nearest airport.
- Phase 2 vaccination commences as more vaccines arrive Nigeria. Elderly people will start receiving doses at this point.
- People above 60 years of age and above will start receiving vaccines. This will be followed by people within 50 – 59 years of age. This will happen across all 36 States and the FCT. People with underlying conditions within these age groups qualify for vaccination at this point.
- People who are eligible for vaccination will be assisted at the designated health facilities to get the jabs in the arms, even if they are yet to register for vaccination electronically.
- Phase 3 vaccination begins. Nigerians between 18 and 49 years of age with co-morbidities or underlying conditions like hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, other heart disease, liver or renal disease, etc, start getting vaccinated.
- Phase 4 vaccination begins. Here, everyone gets a vaccine. The rest of the eligible population aged 18 and 49, gets inoculated.
- Pregnant women will be evaluated by their health providers to weigh the benefit versus risk, before a decision is taken to vaccinate them.