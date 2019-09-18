President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed a strong vote of confidence in Mohammed Adamu as the nation's Inspector General of Police.

While receiving the 2018 Annual Report of the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, the president said the IGP, appointed in January, is trusted to lead the security agency.

The president also charged members of the PSC to intensify their efforts to ensure the Force delivers on its security responsibilities to Nigerians.

He said, "The Commission has the most challenging responsibility of carrying out oversight responsibilities of the Police Force.

"The people that comprise this commission are mostly personally known to me and some of them have been through the mill as it were, therefore I expect them to put the Police in order.

"I personally believe that the Inspector General is doing his best. The Police are always in the frontline and unless we get the police working effectively, the security of this country will remain in doubt."

The president further praised the PSC for putting policies in place to reposition the Force in the areas of merit-driven promotion and prompt disciplinary action.

"I wish to see close communication and understanding between you and the Nigeria Police. This is necessary for the overall efficiency and effectiveness in securing the country," he said.

PSC chairman, Musiliu Smith, promised the president that the commission is committed to putting together a productive Police Force which he said will attract the endorsement of all Nigerians.

He also requested the president's intervention in overcoming the funding challenges of the commission as well as securing better office accommodation.

Smith's PSC has been at loggerheads with the IGP over the recruitment of 10,000 new constables into the Force.

The PSC suspended the process last month, warning that any attempts to ambush it is an affront on the constitution.

Smith told journalists after the presentation on Tuesday that President Buhari has been briefed about the conflict and is expected to take action soon.