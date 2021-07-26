RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari jets off to London to see his doctors

Buhari is going to London to see his doctors and will be away for more than two weeks.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to the United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025; and will keep a date with his doctors while at it.

The president departs Abuja today, July 26, 2021.

"The summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices," says Femi Adesina, who is the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Deliberations at the summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.

President Buhari will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After the Summit, President Buhari will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up.

He is due back in Nigeria in the second week of August, 2021.

The president will be accompanied on the trip by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Buhari had postponed his June 24 medical trip to London indefinitely.

