President Buhari is off to London again to keep a date with his doctors

Jude Egbas

Buhari will be away for more than two weeks.

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria after medical trip to London in April 2021 [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

According to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the president will be away for more than two weeks.

"He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021," Adesina says.

The president returned from his last medical trip to London on April 15, 2021.

President Buhari, 78, has spent close to 200 days treating an undisclosed ailment in London, since he was first elected into office in 2015.

