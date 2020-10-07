The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The message read in part: “I congratulate you on making history by becoming the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years. You deserve the appointment and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you.

“While you bask in the glory of the moment, I want you to be the leader to all and treat all your people fairly in the performance of your duties.

“This is a challenging moment and therefore, I want you to use this opportunity to unite all members of the ruling houses for the interest of your people,” he advised Bamalli.

“May Allah grant you wisdom and guidance in the discharge of this responsibility,” the president prayed.