D.C. Bako, a colonel in the Nigerian Army, has died from injuries sustained during an ambush by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

The Army said in a statement on Monday, September 21, 2020 that the senior officer ran into the ambush while leading a patrol to clear terrorists from the Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa, Borno on Sunday, September 20.

Even though the clearance operation was successful, Operation Lafiya Dole spokesperson, Ado Isa, said Bako was wounded.

He was immediately evacuated to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment where he eventually died on Monday.

"The late senior officer was recuperating well after successful operation at the hospital, in good spirit and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing at the hospital," Isa said.

Isa described the deceased as one of Nigeria's 'finest war heroes' and expressed gratitude for his 'contributions and sacrifices to the motherland'.

Nigerian troops have been fighting terrorists in the northeast region for over a decade.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, over 30,000 people have been killed, and millions displaced from their communities.

The group's activities have also spilled into surrounding areas in Cameroon, Niger, and Chad that share borders with Nigeria.