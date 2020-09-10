Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces killed at least seven Boko Haram terrorists over the past week, according to Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, said during a media briefing on Thursday, September 10, 2020 that several other terrorists were killed in airstrikes.

He said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole constantly engaged in aggressive clearance operations, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, artillery and aerial bombardments, offensive air strikes, and interdiction operations between September 3 and September 9.

Troops killed one terrorist and recovered one PKT rifle and two AK-47 rifles during encounters with Boko Haram fighters in villages around Baga in Kukawa local government area, as well as Gajigana and Gajiram towns in Nganzai LGA in Borno State.

During another raid operation at Hamdaga Makaranta town in Gwoza LGA, Borno, troops killed five Boko Haram fighters and rescued seven kidnapped victims comprising five women and two children.

Several other fighters were killed in mop-up air strikes, and nine different structures were cleared.

Another Boko Haram fighter was killed during a separate encounter with troops of 134 Special Forces Battalion along Magumeri and Gubio towns in Borno, with one gun truck, two AK-47 rifles, one Dushka AA Gun, one PKT gun, and one MG recovered.

Two terrorists were also arrested at Kamuya village in Biu LGA, Borno, and another one, identified as Usman Almajiri, was arrested in Damaturu town in Yobe State.

DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, says troops are committed to achieving sustainable peace [DHQ]

Boko Haram has killed over 30,000 people, and displaced over 2.5 million people in the northeast and surrounding areas in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

Enenche said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also coordinated with Police and local vigilantes to raid a residence of suspected armed robbers and kidnappers at Garba Chede in Bali LGA, Taraba State.

One suspected armed robber was killed, and one G3 rifle was recovered.

The DHQ spokesperson reassured Nigerians that the Armed Forces remain committed to achieving sustainable peace in the restive northeast region.

He said 'repentant' terrorists who recently graduated from the military's de-radicalisation programme are being received by their state governments, and in the process of being finally reintegrated to their home communities.