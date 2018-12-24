The killers of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd), have released his friend who was abducted last week.

Badeh was shot dead along the Abuja-Keffi road while he was returning from his farm on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. During the ambush on his car, his driver was also injured and his friend was kidnapped from the crime scene.

According to a report by The Punch, the unidentified friend has now been released by the suspects after a ransom payment estimated to be in the millions.

An officer of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) who spoke to Punch on the condition of anonymity confirmed that a ransom was paid by the family.

"While investigations were on, the family of Badeh’s friend paid a ransom to ensure his release," he said.

In a statement released by the Force on Thursday, December 20, it rubbished "erroneous reports and comments in the media" surrounding Badeh's murder.

The Force noted that the retired 4-star general "has always been provided with the full compliment of personal staff and security personnel commensurate with his status".

NAF also dismissed reports that Badeh's driver was dead, disclosing that he "is alive and recuperating extremely well" at one of its hospitals.

However, despite noting that it was working with other agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are brought to justice, NAF failed to make any mention of the abducted friend.

In his reaction to Badeh's killing last week, President Muhammadu Buhari directed security agencies to make the perpetrators of the act face the full force of the law, while ensuring greater security and safety for all users of the country’s roads.