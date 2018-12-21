The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has dismissed reports that former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd), was murdered because he wasn't provided with adequate security.

The 61-year-old was shot dead along the Abuja-Keffi road while he was returning from his farm on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. The gunmen ambushed his car and killed him.

In a statement released by the Force on Thursday, December 20, it rubbished "erroneous reports and comments in the media" surrounding Badeh's murder.

The Force noted that the retired 4-star general "has always been provided with the full compliment of personal staff and security personnel commensurate with his status".

NAF also dismissed reports that Badeh's driver, who was also shot during the attack, was dead, disclosing that he "is alive and recuperating extremely well" at one of its hospitals.

The Force restated its commitment towards determining the circumstances surrounding Badeh's death, revealing that "substantial progress has already been made".

NAF said it's working with other agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are brought to justice.