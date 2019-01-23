A former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd), has been buried in Abuja over a month after he was murdered.

The 61-year-old was shot dead along the Abuja-Keffi road while he was returning from his farm on December 18, 2018.

His corpse was buried at the military cemetery on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, shortly after a funeral service at the Pentecostal Church, Nigeria Air Force base.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, was present at the funeral, while the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff and the Chief of Army Staff were represented.

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were also present.

Some suspects have been arrested in connection to his murder and have confessed that it was an abduction plot gone wrong.