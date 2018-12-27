The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested suspects in connection to the murder of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd).

The 61-year-old was shot dead along the Abuja-Keffi road while he was returning from his farm on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. During the ambush on his car, his driver was also injured and his friend was kidnapped from the crime scene.

According to a report by The Punch, the suspects who have been arrested will be paraded before the media in Abuja later today, Thursday, December 27.

"We have made a breakthrough in the case and we've arrested suspects who will be paraded on Thursday," a source told The Punch.

The suspects in custody are believed to be local highway bandits who had killed or abducted people in the past.

The investigation that led to their arrests involved a collaboration of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team and officers of the Nasarawa State Police Command.

Police sources that spoke to The Punch noted that Badeh's murder was most likely an abduction plot gone wrong.

His friend who was abducted during the incident was released earlier this week after a ransom payment believed to be in the millions.