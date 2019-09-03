Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned fresh attacks launched on Nigerians living in South Africa.

South African mobs launched attacks on foreigners, mostly Nigerians, and looted and burnt their places of business on Sunday, September 1, 2019, and Monday, September 2.

Three people were also reported to have been killed during the attacks in the Jeppestown area of Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city. However, it's unclear if they were Nigerians.

"Nigerian-owned businesses were seriously affected. A car sales business owned by a Nigerian were among the several businesses set ablaze over the night.

"Although the Police said that many people had been arrested in connection with the unnecessary attacks, the looting and burning of foreign-owned businesses continued till Monday morning," the President of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo, said in a statement.

The attacks have led to widespread anger among Nigerians who have taken to social media to call on the Federal Government to take significant actions against South Africa.

Atiku, a candidate in the 2019 presidential election, added his voice to calls on his Twitter account on Tuesday, September 3, urging for urgent steps to be taken to address the situation.

"Reported attacks against Nigerians in South Africa is unacceptable and stands condemned.

"Urgent steps need to be taken with the SA authorities and the African Union to bring an end to this ill wind that can only end up destroying the fabric of our African brotherhood," he posted.

Nigerians have battled xenophobic attacks in South Africa for years, with at least 127 believed to have been killed over the past three years.

At least 13 of those were documented to have been killed by officers of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

It was revealed last week that four SAPS officers have been arrested in connection to the death of Pius Abiazem, a Nigerian businessman.

Abiaziem reportedly died while he was being interrogated by a team of police officers at his home in Eastern Cape on August 23, 2019.

While holding a bilateral meeting with Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, on the sidelines of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) last week, South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said his government is working to end the attacks.

"We feel very upset about that. Obviously, our criminal justice system is working on it. We don't support killings," Ramaphosa said.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the issue at more length during Buhari's official visit to South Africa in October.