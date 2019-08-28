South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa has assured President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on the steps the criminal justice system of his country is taking to end the killings of Nigerians in the country.

Ramaphosa, while fielding questions from reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing seventh Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan described the recent killings of Nigerians in the country as upsetting.

He also said that the meeting he had with President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan provided a good forum for both South Africa and Nigeria to renew the bond of unity between them.

Reacting to killings of Nigerians in South Africa, Ramaphosa said, “Well, no, no, we are going to be discussing all that because we have very good relations. We’ll talk about the issue of Nigerians who are dying in South Africa.”

“We feel very upset about that. Obviously, our criminal justice system is working on it. We don’t support killings.

“Nobody should ever be killed, but it’s also good to use this opportunity here in Japan to renew the bond between us, to talk about common things between South Africa and Nigeria. We know we have to play key roles in the overall development of the continent.”

Recall that the presidency had earlier announced that President Muhammadu Buhari and Ramaphosa would meet in October to discuss issues relating to the well-being of Nigerians in South Africa and also look at ways to strengthen the trade relations between the two largest economies in Africa.