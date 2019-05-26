Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Abayomi Olonisakin has said that the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria threaten the country’s existence.

Olonishakin said this whiles peaking at the closing ceremony of the Joint Campaign Planning Course at the Defence Intelligence College in Abuja on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

The Army Chief represented by Paul Ohemu, Deputy Director of Training said the prevailing security challenges in the country must be tackled through collective efforts.

He said, “The challenges we face today threaten the corporate existence of our dear nation,” said the CDS.

“Fighting these challenges is a collective effort and success hinges on sound planning and synergy.

“It is premised on this,that I am particularly delighted that the course, was organized and designed to address key gaps in joint operations undertaken by our Armed Forces.

“That the objectives of the course which among others included equipping the participants with the skills required for the integration of concepts in the planning stages of the campaigns were attained.

“It is not surprising to learn that the instructional periods provoked very fulfilling interaction among you participants on the best approaches to joint campaign planning.”

Recently, there has been an increase in the activities of kidnappers, bandits, and gunmen across the country.

As part of efforts to tackle the menace, the Nigerian Police Force inaugurated Operation Puff Adder against bandits and kidnappers.