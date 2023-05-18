The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC investigates Matawalle in ₦70 billon fraud case

Ima Elijah

Matawale had previously leveled allegations against the EFCC chairman

Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
During a press briefing held on Thursday, May 17, 2023, EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa addressed the issue and cautioned the public against being influenced by Matawalle's recent accusations.

Matawale had previously leveled allegations against Bawa, urging the commission to investigate members of President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet.

Responding to these claims, Bawa, represented by EFCC's Director of Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, clarified that it was not their duty to entertain Matawalle's demands but decided to shed light on the situation.

Nwajah stated, "It is noteworthy that Matawalle seeks to assume a supervisory role, instructing the EFCC on whom to investigate. Could this be a situation where a 'thief' is demanding impunity until other 'thieves' are apprehended?"

He further emphasised, "Regrettably, Matawalle does not possess the authority to dictate whom the EFCC arrests, when, or where. The Commission detains individuals from all sectors and social classes.

"The sole criterion for securing a place in EFCC custody is the commission of a crime, irrespective of whether one is a clergyman, governor, imam, or minister."

Nwajah highlighted that a former Minister of Power is presently being held in EFCC custody on allegations of corruption involving ₦22 billion, adding that it is an incident that Matawalle conveniently overlooked.

Sale Mamman, a former Minister of Power, in Buharis cabinet is currently in EFCC custody over an alleged ₦22 billion fraud.

Matawalle lost his reelection bid in Zamfara state. Find out how much debt he'd be living behind for next administration HERE.

Ima Elijah

