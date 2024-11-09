ADVERTISEMENT
APC borrowed ₦5bn for Okpebholo's swearing-in, didn't invite me - Obaseki

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obaseki said he has not been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Edo State Governor-elect, Okpebholo.

Monday Okpebholo and Gov. Godwin Obaseki
Okpebholo, who defeated Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the controversial September 21 election will take over from Obaseki, whose second term tenure winds up on November 12, 2024.

Speaking at the inauguration of the caretaker committee for the state chapter of the PDP on Friday, November 8, 2024, the outgoing Governor lamented that the APC hasn't carried his government along or invited him for the inauguration.

He alleged that the party had embarked on a frivolous spending spree even before taking over power, describing it as a sign of things to come under the incoming government in the state.

“We have almost 27 billion to pay for projects and obligations, but they have started blowing it, and they have gone to borrow money for the inauguration which is going to cost them 2 to 5 billion. That is the money they will first take from the treasury.

“In this holiday period, they will want to spend as much money as possible to confuse the people. They are going to struggle to change their perception.

“They are doing an inauguration and the governor is not even invited. It is like they are starting a brand new government and a brand new state,” he said.

The Governor assured PDP members that he would remain close to the party after his exit from office and be readily available to offer advice and support as necessary.

Obaseki also expressed the belief that his party's candidate, Ighodalo will reclaim his mandate, insisting that allowing the APC to get away with the alleged unjustly earned victory will spell the death knell of Nigeria's democracy.

“We will get our stolen mandate back for the sake of Nigeria because if we allow the APC to go with our stolen mandate, it will mark the end of democracy in Nigeria. This fight is not for our candidate but for the people of Nigeria and our nation’s democracy,” he added.

Senator Monday Okpebholo, the governor-elect of Edo State and Asue Ighodalo, his political rival.
However, reacting to the Governor's allegation, the APC said it was an indictment on the outgoing administration that it failed to organise an inauguration ceremony.

The party also dismissed Obaseki's claim that it had already dipped its hand in the almost ₦27 billion the Governor set aside for the payment of ongoing projects.

This is according to Prince Kassim Afegbua, the APC transition committee.

“Is that not an indictment on his government that a government that is supposed to organise inauguration for us is running away?

“Is Donald Trump going to inaugurate himself? Is it not an outgoing government that should inaugurate an incoming one? Does it make sense that somebody coming in is the one who will organize his own event?”

” That they’ve been running away is not enough that we are not inviting him when they’re not forthcoming,” Afegbua said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

