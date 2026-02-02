13 Horror Films Coming This February

Watch out for the return of Sidney Prescott in Scream 7 and Luc Besson's Dracula: A Love Tale. Here are the best horror movies coming out this February 2026.

Just so you know, February is the new October.

The month has become one of the most interesting times for horror. While mainstream attention drifts toward Valentine’s Day releases, studios have leaned into counter-programming, stacking the calendar with slashers, gothic romances, and high-concept psychological thrillers. This year, the month comes with iconic new movies, but also major remakes and sequels.

It’s also worth saying upfront that many of these films will not hit streaming immediately. Several are theatrical-first releases with wobbly digital rollouts. Think of this guide less as a “what to stream right now” list and more as a bookmark for your watchlist.

The Big Releases Likely to Dominate Conversation All Month

Scream 7 (Feb 27)

For those familiar, the Ghostface saga returns. Sidney Prescott has finally built a quiet life in Indiana, only for a new killer to target her daughter, dragging her back into unfinished business. Directed by Kevin Williamson, the film relies heavily on legacy, trauma, and survival. It opens exclusively in cinemas and is expected to land on streaming later in the year.

Dracula: A Love Tale (Feb 6)

Luc Besson’s reimagining of Dracula reframes the horror myth as a tragic gothic romance. Caleb Landry Jones plays a cursed prince who renounces God after losing his wife, spending centuries searching for her reincarnation. It’s less about jump scares and more about obsession, grief, and doomed love, making it a fitting dark Valentine’s pick. While it has already rolled out digitally in select regions, a global streaming date remains unclear.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 (Feb 6)

The final chapter of the new Strangers trilogy closes the loop with a full-circle survival showdown. Maya faces the masked killers one last time in a brutal, stripped-down finale that returns to the franchise’s roots of random, senseless violence. Expect a theatrical run first, with streaming likely to follow a few weeks later.

High-Concept and Sci-Fi Horror

Cold Storage (Feb 13)

Set inside a self-storage facility built atop a former military base, Cold Storage blends sci-fi horror with dark comedy. When a parasitic fungus escapes containment, two night-shift workers find themselves facing brain-controlling chaos. With Joe Keery and Liam Neeson in the cast, this one is designed for genre fans who like their apocalyptic stories.

Whistle (Feb 13)

A cursed Aztec death whistle that summons your future death is a clean, high-concept hook, and Whistle wastes no time exploiting it. After a festival run that earned strong word of mouth, the film heads to cinemas before a later streaming release. Expect fast pacing, rising paranoia, and a mythology that unfolds as the body count climbs.

Psycho Killer (Feb 20)

This serial-killer thriller follows a highway patrol officer hunting her husband’s murderer, only to uncover something far more disturbing than a single crime. It’s a grounded procedural on the surface, slowly morphing into something colder and more unsettling. The film arrives in theatres first, with streaming planned for later in the year.

For All You Homebody Fans

This Is Not a Test (Feb 20)

Based on Courtney Summers’ YA novel, this apocalyptic thriller traps a group of teens inside a high school during a zombie outbreak. It focuses less on spectacle and more on despair, survival, and moral collapse. A limited theatrical run is planned ahead of a Shudder release in March. If you enjoyed All of Us are Dead, look forward to this.

The Mortuary Assistant (Feb 13)

Adapted from the cult indie video game, this supernatural horror follows a mortician working a night shift that spirals into demonic terror. It’s a big moment for gaming-to-film adaptations, especially for fans of slow, oppressive horror. Theatrical screenings precede its streaming debut on Shudder.

The Dreadful (Feb 20)

Set during the War of the Roses, this gothic horror stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington in a story about isolation, paranoia, and inherited guilt. A returning figure from the past brings a supernatural curse into an already fragile household. It lands at the same time in select theatres and on digital platforms.

Diabolic (Feb 20)

This Australian psychological horror explores faith, repression, and possession inside a fundamentalist religious compound. When a healing ritual goes wrong, something ancient is unleashed. With a limited release, this is one to watch for early digital streaming availability.

While You Wait

Since many of February’s releases won’t be streamable right away, these films can keep you busy in the meantime.

Hereditary (2018)

What begins as a domestic drama about loss slowly mutates into something cruel, with the feeling that something has already gone irreversibly wrong.

Caveat (2020)

A man with partial memory loss accepts a strange caretaking job on a remote island, and the film traps you there with him, letting paranoia and unease do most of the damage.

Possum (2018)

It follows a disgraced puppeteer haunted by a grotesque marionette and a childhood he cannot escape. There are no easy explanations here, only rot and dread.

Bonus: The Woman in the Yard

This is a story about grief, and a woman who, after her husband’s death, finds herself menaced by a mysterious, silent woman in black who appears on her lawn and creeps closer.